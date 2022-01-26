BCS navigates new waters during 2022 Commerce Economic Outlook Conference

Representatives of the Brazos Valley “navigated new waters” during the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference by highlighting economic growth the community has seen in recent years and ongoing projections for this year.
James Gaines, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center and the keynote speaker during Wednesday’s conference, addressed multiple topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, inflation, population and housing markets.
“It’s been two years since we have been able to do this,” Gaines said. “The pandemic has done things to us that we have never had to before, we haven’t had to shut down, shelter in place, and it has created a lot of economic effects. … The worst part of it is it’s really hard to make a projection or a forecast of what you think is going to happen.”
Gaines said the federal government fiscal stimulus packages that were disbursed “didn’t fuel as much recovery as hoped, however, they did in the form of inflation.” He said there is an average of 10.6 million jobs open in the U.S, while there is an average of 6.3 million unemployed people, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
He discussed how much growth B-CS has seen from 2011 to 2020 -- citing that the population increased 15.9%, and there were 16,400 jobs added; and home sales and permits issued increased more than 100%. He said “despite Texas’ significant population growth as a whole, more than half of the counties in Texas (143 of 254) lost population between 2010 and 2020. Most of those counties are located in Northwest and West Texas. Some rural East and South Texas counties also have become less populated in the past 10 years,” citing the Texas Demographic Center (TDC).
Gaines said nearly 34,500 more households are projected to be in B-CS by 2030, according to TDC estimates, and that the “pandemic increased the demand to buy a house” due to residents wanting work from home capabilities. He stressed that currently the housing demand greatly exceeds the supply.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney also spoke at the conference and thanked those in attendance for their efforts during his time as mayor.
“This is my sixth year to come up before you and my final year as mayor, my final time as mayor. I want to thank you all for everything you have done to sustain our community to keep us economically strong,” he said.
Natalie Ruiz, the director of economic development for College Station, gave a presentation on economic development being back at the forefront.
“We are not just recovering, we are seeing signs of growth in the community,” she said. “For the census in 2020 for College Station we were over 120,000 people total. When you look over the last 20 years in terms of population growth, we have experienced 78% growth; which is roughly 3.9% each year.”
Ruiz said more population growth is on the horizon for 2030.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson recognized Stephanie Sale and Jim Singleton, who won the Downtown Bryan Impact Award for their contribution to the Bryan community. He also discussed a variety of outlooks for the year and highlighted that from 2009 to 2021 there was a 59% decrease in the FBI’s summary of part one crimes in Bryan.
Joey Dunn, the deputy city manager for Bryan, discussed the 2022 adopted budget and said 58% percent of the $425 million in revenues comes from Bryan Texas Utilities services.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters discussed multiple capital improvement projects for the county and noted that the county received $44,521,550 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Additional program speakers included: Matt Prochaska, who is the president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation; Susan Ballabina, who is the vice president for academic and strategic collaborations, office of the president, at A&M; Mike Martindale, who is the superintendent for College Station ISD; Ginger Carrabine, who is interim superintendent for Bryan ISD; Dan Rudge, who is the executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Barry Moore, who is the president of the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority.
