Baylor Scott & White to require employees, volunteers to get vaccinated

Baylor Scott & White Health announced Wednesday that all employees, volunteers, vendors and contract staff must receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 1. A statement from the hospital system cited delta variant-related surges in infection and hospitalization rates.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce,” Baylor Scott & White Health said in a statement.

BS&W has more than 40,000 employees in central and north Texas, including at locations in College Station and the Brazos Valley. More than 60 health systems nationwide have decided to require employees to be vaccinated, according to a Wednesday report from the Dallas Morning News.

“By Oct. 1, 2021, all Baylor Scott & White Health employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff must receive both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, unless granted an exemption,” the BS&W health system’s statement reads. “The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated.”

