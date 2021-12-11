Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the trailer determined who lived and who died.

Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. Those in the middle of the packed group survived, cushioned by their fellow migrants as the container flipped onto the road.

“The ones who died were the ones who were up against the walls of the trailer,” said one young migrant from Guatemala being treated for a broken arm. “Thank God, we were in the middle. But the ones on the sides, they died.”

The migrant, who did not want to give his name because he did not have proper documents in Mexico, described a gruesome scene of screaming and blood in the moments after the truck crashed into the base of the steel pedestrian bridge Thursday. He estimated about 250 migrants were on board.

The living had to extricate themselves from the tangled pile of dead and dying bodies.

“They fell on top of me, there were like two or three fellow migrants on top of me,” the youth said.

Then came the grim task of trying to pull the wounded out.