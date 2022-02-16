Ban on Mexican avocados in US leads to them ‘being sold like gold’

Although it is possible to get avocados from California, Peru or Colombia, the amount traded and imported is very small compared to what comes from Mexico. Some merchants even refuse to sell avocado not coming from Mexico because they say it is of lower quality.

Lucy Briones, a spokesperson for ITAMP Food Distributors, which sells fresh produce to restaurants and taquerías in Dallas, said that the company is waiting before investing in a more expensive product because it could represent great losses for the company.

“The boxes that we used to buy for $30 are now being sold to us for $70, and the larger ones are already selling for more than $100, we would have to sell for at least $120,” Briones said. “They’re the last avocados that managed to enter the country before the border closed, and right now they are already being sold like gold.”

An avocado has an average life of four weeks after it is harvested in Mexico, Briones said. By the time it crosses the border and reaches its end customers, the fruit lasts about two more weeks. If the situation is not resolved, there will be a shortage at the end of February.

“If the cost of avocados becomes absurd, it’s best to take it off the menu,” said Pedro Rojas, owner of Pepe’s & Mito’s, a restaurant in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas. “We can’t afford it if it’s too expensive because if we raise the price, customers won’t order it.”