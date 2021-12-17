 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for woman believed to be in danger
Authorities searching for woman believed to be in danger

Tabatha Carpenter

Law enforcement agencies were asking for the public's help on Friday in locating a College Station woman believed to be in danger.

Officials said Tabatha Lynn Carpenter was last seen Thursday night in the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle in College Station in a white Toyota 4Runner SUV with Texas license plate of CPAWS.

Authorities said her disappearance indicated a threat to her health and safety.

Carpenter is 54, white, and 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 764-3600. 

