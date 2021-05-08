Authorities: Bryan man wanted on 12 warrants had meth, assaulted deputy

A Bryan man arrested Thursday on 12 warrants and a felony drug charge is also accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

According to Bryan police, Jordan Matthew Candee, 27, was tracked to a hotel in College Station. A search was executed on the truck Candee was in, and authorities said in a backpack police found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, syringes, a digital scale and Candee’s wallet.

A report notes that as authorities were arresting Candee, he resisted, gave a fake name and kicked a deputy twice in the leg.

Candee is being held on 12 warrants for violation of a protection order, theft, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and various drug charges.

He is now charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor charges of failure to identify and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $485,000 bond.