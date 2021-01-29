Authorites: Person killed in industrial accident at Axis Pipeline facility

A person had died at an accident at the Axis Pipeline facility, officials with the Brazos County Sheriff's office said Friday.

Authorities said in a news release that an industrial accident happened at 1451 Louis E. Mikulin Road in northern Brazos County at 10:12 a.m.

Brazos County investigators were called to investigate the death; officials said no signs of foul play were found but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials did not release details about the accident or the name of the person who was killed.