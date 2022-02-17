Attorney: Man was defending himself when girl, 9, was shot

Arlene was sitting in the backseat of her family’s truck when she was shot in the head as her family stumbled upon the robbery. She died the next day in a hospital.

Zimmer alleged that Earls shot at the robber four times and then fired twice at the truck. Police say Earls fired at the truck thinking the robbery suspect had possibly climbed into it.

Zimmer said under Texas law, Earls was not justified in using deadly force because during his actions, he killed an innocent bystander.

“I think it was an unfortunate event that happened to both families but there is one family that lost a child,” Zimmer said.

Dunn said he believes the robber’s actions, including pointing a gun at the head of Earls’ wife, show that Earls “had the right to defend his property and himself.”

After the court hearing, Earls’ attorneys offered their condolences to the Alvarez family.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and we ask that you all continue to pray for both families,” defense attorney Myrecia Donaldson said.

Arlene’s family said during a news conference Thursday that they don’t believe the shooting was self-defense.