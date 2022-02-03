As winter storm continues, locals urged to check roadway conditions

He said Friday and Saturday temps will fall into the low 20s.

“Our pipes need to stay protected. Residents should continue dripping their pipes as there is a potential they could burst Friday night and into Saturday night,” he said. “Be sure to drip the pipes from the sinks that are furthest away from the heater is what is recommended, and just drip it very slowly. The sinks that you may have on the outer walls of your house, be sure to open up the cabinets on that end so that the warm air can get in.”

Winkley urged residents through the rest of the week to check roadway conditions on drivetexas.org.

Bob Colwell, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan office, said their crews have been working 24/7 and will continue to do so "until this storm is completely gone."

“Wednesday we started pre-treating with brine, which is salt-water solution, and we are continuing that in Brazos County through the week,” he said. “The rain hasn’t helped us, but when we have a break in the weather we will go out and re-spray our troubled areas like bridges and overpasses.”