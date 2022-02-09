As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle

Many others have made them optional.

Wesley Watts, the superintendent in West Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it was comforting at the outset that all schools required masks, but that was then. His district stopped requiring masks at the end of October, once school systems were allowed to opt out of a state mandate as long as they enforced quarantines in line with CDC recommendations.

“Just knowing the pulse of our community, they were ready for it,” Watts said.

Superintendent Joshua Stafford said his Vienna, Illinois, school district made masks optional this week following a judge’s ruling invalidating the state’s mandate. The state has appealed.

“We’re two years into this thing. So we do have some data, we have some trend history, we have some things that we can look at,” he said.

In his Illinois community — 20 minutes from Paducah, Kentucky, and more than five hours from Chicago — Stafford said hardly anyone still wears a mask. That, along with data showing minimal spread in district schools and the problem of masks muffling voices and hiding facial expressions in class, persuaded him to switch to a mask-optional policy.