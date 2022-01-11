As feud continues, Fauci says Rand Paul attacks him to raise campaign money

While Fauci noted that the email was written by Collins, he did not have an explanation for his response to their planned strike through a media publication.

Paul didn’t relent, continuing his ongoing feud with Fauci that has now extended for more than a year.

“There you go again. You just do the same thing every hearing,” Fauci complained. “You keep coming back to personal attacks on me that have absolutely no relevance to reality.”

With omicron cases rising and as America nears 850,000 deaths from coronavirus, Paul rendered Fauci’s response a failure.

The two continued to tangle for six minutes until the chairwoman of the Senate HELP Committee — Democrat Patty Murray of Washington — intervened to allow Fauci to answer Paul’s peppering of questions.

Fauci said Paul’s accusations were causing him death threats and harassment to his family. He cited an arrest of a man in Iowa last month who said he was on his way to Washington, D.C., to kill Fauci.

Paul responded that Fauci was evading his question about his media attack on scientists who disagree with him.