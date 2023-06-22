Jun 22, 2023 37 min ago 0 1 of 3 Roger Clinton watches his brother, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton, on television during the second presidential debate Oct. 15, 1990. MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Billy Carter, younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, talks on the phone Jan. 18, 1977, in Plains, Ga. STF, ASSOCIATED PRESS Alice Roosevelt Longworth leaves a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing March 21, 1937, in Washington. ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular College Station man charged with murder in wife’s death According to the College Station Police Department, Brian Jutson, a 45-year-old College Station resident, stabbed his wife to death following … Bryan woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at 15-year-old A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening a 15-year-old with a deadly weapon. Texas A&M softball program lands Ole Miss pitcher Brooke Vestal Former Oklahoma and Ole Miss pitcher Brooke Vestal is transferring to Texas A&M for her last season. Bryan WR Tyson Turner commits to Texas Tech Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner is headed to Texas Tech. Miller: A&M Consolidated made best hire possible in new football coach Brandon Schmidt The College Station school district kept things simple and went with the best candidate when it hired Brandon Schmidt away from Prosper in Jan…