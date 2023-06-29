Texas a&M's Jace LaViolette blasts a three-un home run in the first inning against Stanford on June 4 in Stanford, Calif., at the NCAA regional.
EVAN PILAT, TEXAS A&M ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT
Texas a&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle watches from the dugout during the aggies' game against Tarleton state on May 2 at Blue Bell Park. Schlossnagle has led a&M to the College World series and an NCAA tournament regional final in his first two seasons in Aggieland.
MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE
Texas a&M's Rylen Wiggins, left, slides safely into home plate against Texas during the Austin regional on May 21 at McCombs Field.
MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE
Texas a&M quarterback Conner Weigman, right, hands off to running back Devon Achane during the first half against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022, at Kyle Field.
MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE
Texas a&M forward Solomon Washington (13) celebrates a play against auburn at reed arena on Feb. 7. The aggie men's basketball team returned to the NCAA tournament in 2023 after missing the previous three.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
LSU forward angel Reese (10) grabs a rebound as Texas a&M guard Sahara Jones (24) and forward Aaliyah Patty (32) try to defend her during their SEC women's basketball game at reed arena on Feb. 5.
