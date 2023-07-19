Related to this story
Texas A&M University has given itself a black eye in an embarrassing one-two punch that continues to fester.
Chip Stewart termed Texas A&M’s hire of Kathleen McElroy last month to rebuild and relaunch journalism as the program’s new director a “coup.”
Negotiations between Texas A&M legal counsel and representatives for Kathleen McElroy took place on Friday to see if any agreement could s…
José Bermúdez, Texas A&M University’s interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences, announced Monday night he has decided to step asi…
Kathleen McElroy stood outside Texas A&M’s Academic Building on the morning of June 13 as a celebrated former student who returned to her …