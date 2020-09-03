The Eagle BCS

The Eagle is the leading source of news, sports and information for the Brazos Valley and Texas A&M University. The Eagle's mobile app features the latest breaking news, feature stories, weather updates, blogs, photos and events from the area, all available on your device. Keep up with the latest news, weather, sports and information from Aggieland with The Eagle's app on your mobile device. The Eagle covers Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson and Washington counties as well as Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M System.