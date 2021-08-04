 Skip to main content
Applications open for committee, board and commission volunteer positions
The Bryan City Council will soon appoint members to boards and commissions, and those who want to get involved are encouraged to apply through Sept. 17. Most positions are appointed in September and January.

The volunteer positions center around several topics, including cemeteries, parks, businesses, animals, libraries, housing and more.

While the College Station City Council appoints volunteers to boards, commissions and committees in January, applications remain open all year in case positions become available at other times. City Secretary Tanya Smith said the application is typically promoted in September. 

The Bryan application is available at onboard.bryantx.gov/apply, and the College Station application is at forms.cstx.gov/Forms/CBC

