Application deadline is Tuesday for BTU youth tour to Washington, D.C.

The deadline for high school students to apply for a youth leadership trip to Washington, D.C., this summer is Tuesday.

The Bryan Texas Utilities Government-in-Action Youth Tour is organized by Texas electric cooperatives and includes a tour of the nation's capital to meet congressional leaders, visit national monuments and historic sites and tour museums. The trip is scheduled for June 12-21.

Applicants must be high school sophomores, juniors or seniors and a dependent of a BTU customer with a permanent address in the BTU service area, or attend a school served by BTU.

To apply, students must go to btutilities.com/youthtour and submit an essay that discusses the challenges facing the electric industry and possible solutions.