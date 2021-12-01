Appeals court reinstates Texas mask mandate ban in schools

The appeals court also challenged the claim by the students that they could face health risks without a mask mandate. The appeals court said Yeakel’s ruling did not consider the various accommodations available to the students, including class spacing, plexiglass, vaccinations and voluntary masking, that could ensure a safer learning environment, “regardless of (Abbott’s) prohibition of local mask mandates.”

“The risks of contracting COVID-19 for these plaintiffs are certainly real, but the alleged injury to plaintiffs from the enforcement of (the executive order) is, at this point, much more abstract," the appeals court said.

In a tweet, Paxton said the state’s ban on mask mandates “is THE LAW and was affirmed by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Dustin Rynders, an attorney for Disability Rights Texas, said his organization was disappointed by the appeals court’s ruling.

“Our suit has always been about allowing students with disabilities at high risk of COVID to attend schools in person as safely as possible. As new COVID variants threaten to make an improving situation worse again, it is imperative schools have the option of requiring masks in the class, campus or district as needed to protect vulnerable students,” Rynders said in a statement.