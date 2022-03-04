Appeals court curbs reach of asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld sweeping asylum restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 but restored protections to keep migrant families from being expelled to their home countries without a chance to plead their cases.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said COVID-19 concerns could stop migrant families from getting asylum to remain in the United States.

But migrants can seek other forms of humanitarian protection that would spare them being sent home if they are likely to be tortured or persecuted. Under a benefit called “withholding of removal” and the United Nations Convention Against Torture, migrants may be sent to third countries deemed safe alternatives if their homelands are too dangerous.

U.S. authorities have expelled migrants more than 1.6 million times at the Mexican border without a chance to seek humanitarian protections since March 2020, when the Trump administration introduced the COVID-19 restrictions. The Biden administration has extended use of Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law.