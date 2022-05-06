 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aphrodite

Aphrodite

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Grizzlies' top defender Dillon Brooks ejected for Flagrant 2

Memphis forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a hard foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton in the opening minutes of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal. Brooks started Tuesday night’s game missing his first three shots after going 3 of 13 in Game 1. Brooks said after shootaround earlier Tuesday that he knew Memphis likely would’ve won the opener if he shot better. He chased down Payton as the guard went for a layup and caught him with his arm. Payton went down and immediately grabbed at his left arm. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert