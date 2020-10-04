Liere-Linde Wedding

Dr. Victoria Liere and Mr. Erik Glen Clarke Linde were united in holy matrimony at five-thirty o'clock on a Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, Texas. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Miramont Country Club. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Liere of College Station, Texas. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Linde of Oregon. Serving as Maid of Honor was Dr. Laura Schadt. Bridesmaids were Mallory Stephens, Dr. Marinda Scrushy and Dr. Katie Jernigan. Serving as best man was Conner Callaway. Groomsmen were Matt Trahan, Seth Stroup and Kevin Wilson. Ushers were Matt Kibikas, Chase Crouse and Duncan Price. Victoria is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in nutrition, class of 2015. She, then graduated in 2019 from the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. She is currently a resident in Anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic. Erik is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in nutrition class of 2015 and a degree in nursing from UTMB in 2016. Mr. Linde is a registered nurse in the emergency department at Mayo Clinic. After a short honeymoon trip, the couple will reside in Rochester, Minnesota. The families sincerely appreciate all of their family and friends who were there during these times to celebrate and fill Victoria and Erik's wedding with cherished memories!