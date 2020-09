Gore - O'Rear Wedding Garry and Kerry Gore are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Lindsey Danielle Gore of College Station to Caleb Paul O'Rear of College Station. The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Paul O'Rear on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Brownstone Reserve in Bryan. Due to Coronavirus, the couple had a short honeymoon and have made their home in Dallas, Texas.