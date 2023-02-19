Miss Mackenzie Jane O'Neal and Mr. Tristin Layton Everett were united in marriage on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Blame Her Ranch in Ribera, New Mexico. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor D.G. Hollums of Zia United Methodist Church in Santa Fe, NM. Music for the ceremony was provided by soloist, Madison Saculla, friend of the bride and groom and scripture was read by Josie O'Neal, niece of the bride. The bride is the daughter of Susan O'Neal and David O'Neal. Grandparents of the bride are the late Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lovan and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry O'Neal. The groom is the son of Lesley and Steven Karonka and the late Justin Everett. Grandparents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Mike Everett, Glenda Karonka, the late Pamela Broadway, the late Bobby Golden and the late Sylvester Karonka. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted the reception which included a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing at the Main Lodge and The Barn at Blame Her Ranch. On the eve of the ceremony, the groom's parents hosted a Welcome Dinner for the wedding party and wedding guests in The Barn at the Ranch. Two weeks earlier, the bride was honored with a brunch at Porters Restaurant in College Station, TX. Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, Mackenzie wore an exquisite sleeveless ivory lace and tulle over rum, Essence of Australia gown, featuring high-neck lace and a plunging back with dramatic sheer details and ivory beading. Stunning graphic lace was placed over the entire gown to accentuate the gorgeous intricacy of the lace pattern for a dramatic effect. The full-length train completed the gown along with an ivory, cascading chapel length veil. Mackenzie's elegant hand tied rustic bouquet of Queen of Pearl, Creamy White and Toffee Roses was entwined with the Bride's Bible that her mother carried on her wedding day along with a handkerchief made from Mackenzie's baptism bonnet. Sewn inside Mackenzie's wedding gown, near her heart, was a floral shaped piece of lace from the wedding dress of her maternal grandmother, Mary Lovan. In the loving spirit of two special men in Tristin's life, he wore the Alpha and Omega necklace worn by his loving father, Justin Everett and the watch worn by his paternal grandfather, Sylvester Karonka. During the wedding ceremony, Mackenzie and Tristin drank holy water from a Pueblo Wedding Vase. The vase has two spouts that represent the individual lives of the Bride and Groom and the handle signifies the couple coming together in their new life as married partners. Serving the bride as Matrons of Honor were Lindsey Lindley and Erin Guidroz, sisters of the bride and Sarah O'Neal, sister-in-law of the bride. Serving as Bridesmaids were Emma Humplik, niece of the bride, Hannah Everett and Hallie Everett, sisters of the groom, Courtney Freeman, lifelong friend of the bride, Jacquelyn Thomet, Kyly Frias and Megan Mauer, college friends of the bride. Flower Girl was Harper Lindley, niece of the bride. Serving the groom as Best Man was Joshua Everett, uncle of the groom. Groomsmen were Cameron Conrad, Hayden Baron, Coulter DeWitt and Justin Tarver, lifelong friends of the groom, Hayden Becka and Ryder Becka, cousins of the groom, Austin O'Neal and Dustin O'Neal, brothers of the bride and Carson Lindley, brother-in-law of the bride. Ringbearers were Buggie Everett, Oliver Everett and Gabriel Hunt, cousins of the groom, Wesley O'Neal, Beau Guidroz and Colt Guidroz, nephews of the bride. Ushers included Jason Guidroz, brother-in-law of the bride, Jackson Humplik, nephew of the bride, Austin Baron, Luke Starbuck and Alejandro Ramirez, friends of the groom. The Bride's House Party included Savannah Martin, sister-in-law to be of the bride, Grace O'Neal and Jeslyn Guidroz, nieces of the bride and Madison Conrad and Avery Ellis, friends of the bride and groom. Mackenzie is a 2014 graduate of Bryan High School, a 2018 graduate of Texas State University and a 2021 graduate of the University of Texas-Arlington Nursing School. Mackenzie is an RN, BSN Mother/Baby Nurse at Hendrick Health in Abilene. Tristin graduated from Bryan High School in 2014 then served in the U.S. Army. After serving in the Army he attended Texas State University and graduated in 2021. He is the Ranch Manager at Pax 96 Ranch in Colorado City, TX. Following their honeymoon to Costa Rica, Mackenzie and Tristin currently live in Colorado City, TX.