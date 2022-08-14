Susan O'Neal and David O'Neal, Lesley and Steven Karonka and the late Justin Everett are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Mackenzie Jane O'Neal and Tristin Layton Everett both of Colorado City, TX. Grandparents of the bride-elect are the late Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lovan and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry O'Neal. Grandparents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Mike Everett, Glenda Karonka, the late Pamela Broadway, the late Bobby Golden and the late Sylvester Karonka. Mackenzie is a 2014 graduate of Bryan High School, a 2018 graduate of Texas State University and a 2021 graduate of the University of Texas-Arlington Nursing School. She is an RN at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Tristin graduated from Bryan High School in 2014 then served in the US Army. After serving in the Army he attended Texas State University and graduated in 2021. He is a Ranch Manager at Pax 96 Ranch in Colorado City. A November wedding is planned in Ribera, New Mexico.