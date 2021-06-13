 Skip to main content
Wurzbach 60th Anniversary
Robert Wurzbach and Annie Rowlett were united in marriage at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hondo, Texas, on June 17, 1961. After a honeymoon to Galveston and New Orleans the Wurzbachs settled in Texas ultimately making Bryan College Station their home. Robert, a graduate of Texas A&M, enjoyed a successful career with Ralston Purina which gave them many opportunities for travel. Devoted to family, they were blessed to raise two children, who have given them four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. They have been active members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in College Station for over 50 years. In addition to their many church activities they both love spending time with family, attending Texas A&M football and baseball games and spending time on their ranch.

