Thompson 70th Anniversary

Robert Thompson and Betty Russell were united in marriage at the home of her parents, D.M. and Eunice Russell, at Lipan, Texas, on February 24, 1951. As Robert was in the U.S. Navy, they spent the next four years living in Memphis, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Florida and Honolulu, Hawaii. Upon completion of his Navy service, they returned to Texas and completed their degrees, Robert at Texas A&M University and Betty at Texas State College for Women. The next forty years they spent as teachers and administrators in public schools in Montgomery County and were actively involved with their church and charitable organizations. They were blessed with two sons, Steve and Rusty, who both graduated from Texas A&M and have given them 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Since moving to Bryan, they are active members of First United Methodist Church of Bryan and serve as Commissioners of the Methodist Children's Home in Waco.