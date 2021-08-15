Thomas 35th Anniversary

Charles E. & Joyce M. Chatham Thomas were married August 16, 1986 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas. They will celebrate their 35th anniversary with a yearly tradition for the past 35 years by taking a trip to Galveston, Texas. Galveston is where they went on their first honeymoon. Ending their 35th anniversary, God willing, to South Padre Island, TX. Charles is retired with 35 years at ALCOA and Joyce is retired with 34 years at Texas A&M University. They have 2 children and 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. The couple feel truly blessed by God.