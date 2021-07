Pastor Robert Smtih (Chaplain/Ret. Sgt, Bryan P.D.,) and wife, Odessa Smith, (Ret. Teacher Bryan ISD), are celebrating 36 years of marriage on July 27, 2021. They are presently serving as Pastor and 1st Lady of Word of Truth E.P.C. in Kilgore, Texas. They continue to serve the Bryan/College Station, community in a volunteer capacity while traveling back and forth from Kilgore on bi-weekly base. Public service motivates them to serve others.