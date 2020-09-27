Skopik 50th Anniversary

Fifty years ago, Betty Glockzin married Will Skopik on September 27, 1970 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryan, Texas. They have two children, daughter Kelli and husband Tod Tumey, and son Kevin and wife Shannon Skopik. Betty enjoys traveling the world while Will prefers to hunt, although they both enjoy bird hunting together in Argentina! Most of all, they love spending time with their grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events. They are fortunate enough to have five grandchildren, Juliet, Truette, and Coco Tumey, and Tanner and Connor Skopik. Betty and Will recently celebrated with a small surprise anniversary party at Christopher's World Grill. They are truly blessed with wonderful friends and family.