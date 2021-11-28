Morgan 70th Anniversary

A little ol' country boy from rural Idaho goes to New York when he was just 20. He sees a beautiful young woman across the way and thinks "she's going to be my wife." Without knowing who she was, he moves to Pennsylvania. He rents a room in a boarding house from a little old lady and came down stairs one morning to find that same beautiful young woman talking to her grandmother. 2 years later they were married on November 27, 1951. After 70 years, 4 sons and spouses, 11 grandchildren and spouses, and 23+ great-grandchildren, Daryle and JoAn Morgan are still the most in-love people I've ever met! A fairytale story for a very real love. We love you!