Moore 50th Anniversary
Moore 50th Anniversary

Moore 50th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Kent Moore Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary Kent and Debbie were married in their hometown of Italy, Texas on Thursday, December 31, 1970. The ceremony took place at the Park Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Cecil Moore, Kent's father and pastor of the church. After both graduated from Texas A&M University '72 & '74 they stayed and made Bryan-College Station their home. Kent founded Kent Moore Cabinets, which will also be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021. They have been blessed with three children, Casey (Rachel), Lindsey (Kenny), and Dana (Shawn). Their ten grandchildren are Lauren, Luke, Kate, Andrew, Adam, Ally, Ben, Logan, Charlie, and Millie.

