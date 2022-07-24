Kronka 40th Anniversary Jul 24, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. and Mrs. Louis and Bernadette B. (Hubacek) Koronka are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married July 24, 1982 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. 0 Comments Tags Wedding Anniversary Louis Christianity Bernadette B. Anniversary Bryan Catholic Church Mr. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story