 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kieffer 71st Anniversary
0 Comments

Kieffer 71st Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kieffer 71st Anniversary

Nat and Grace Kieffer celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary last Sunday. They were married January 23, 1951 in St. James Episcopal Church, Alexandria, Louisiana. Dr. Kieffer is professor emeritus (Genetics) Texas A&M University and a retired captain in the Reserve of the United States Marine Corps. He is also a veteran of the Korean war. Grace is a retired mathematics teacher at A&M Consolidated High School and also from the Mathematics Department, TAMU. They have three daughters, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert