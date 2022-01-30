Kieffer 71st Anniversary

Nat and Grace Kieffer celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary last Sunday. They were married January 23, 1951 in St. James Episcopal Church, Alexandria, Louisiana. Dr. Kieffer is professor emeritus (Genetics) Texas A&M University and a retired captain in the Reserve of the United States Marine Corps. He is also a veteran of the Korean war. Grace is a retired mathematics teacher at A&M Consolidated High School and also from the Mathematics Department, TAMU. They have three daughters, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.