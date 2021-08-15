 Skip to main content
Hughes Anniversary
Hughes Anniversary

Hughes Anniversary

Edwin and Doris Pilger celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary August 16. They were married in 1951 in Houston, Texas, but lived most of their lives in Bryan. After establishing Pilger's Tire in 1975, they retired 20 years ago and moved to Franklin, where Doris was born and raised. Together they raised six children and have been blessed with 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A reception was held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Franklin with their family, followed by a renewal of their wedding vows.

