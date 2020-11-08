 Skip to main content
Holtman 55th Anniversary
Holtman 55th Anniversary

Holtman 55th Anniversary

Bill and Kay Holtman of College Station celebrated their 55th Wedding anniversary on Friday November 6, 2020. Bill and Kay were married in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, TX., in 1965. Bill is a Veterinarian and spent 25 yrs with USDA supervising the Houston circuit for Meat Inspection. Kay received her PhD in Biology and retired from A&M in 2010. They have three daughters, Suzanne and James Biggs of Ft. Worth, Heather and Bobby Sheffield of College Station, and Shelly Jernigan of College Station. They have 7 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters.

