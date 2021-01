Fifty years ago, Tanya Burkhalter married Don C. Hackney on January 9, 1971, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan, Texas. Their true blessing of their marriage is their daughter, Tammy Nicole Hackney who resides in San Diego, California. They are thankful for all the gifts from God during those 50 years; the love of family and the blessing of dear friends. Here's to Mrs. Congdon and all the beautiful, delicious wedding cakes she made during that era.