Grimaldo 45th Anniversary
Grimaldo 45th Anniversary

Grimaldo 45th Anniversary

Rudy and Lucy Grimaldo of Bryan celebrate their 45th Wedding Anniversary today, October 18th, 2020. Rudy and Lucy were married at St. Teresa Catholic church in 1975. Rudy retired from UPS after 25 years and is also a retiree after 9 years of service at TAMU Physical Plant. Lucy retired from the US Post Office after 26 years of service. Rudy and Lucy have been blessed with 2 children, daughter Andrea and husband Martin Arevalo and their 3 children of San Antonio and son Rudy Jr. and wife Ashley Grimaldo and their 5 children of Bryan. Rudy and Lucy enjoy spending time with family, friends, and loving on their grandchildren. Mom and Dad, the home you've made and your loving commitment to each other have blessed our family in more ways than we can count. Happy Anniversary. Love, Andrea, Marty, Rudy Jr., and Ashley.

