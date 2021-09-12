Godine 60th Anniversary

A backyard gathering was held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 with family and friends in honor of the 60th wedding anniversary of Hiawatha Dix Godine and James Godine III. The Godines were married August 5, 1961 at Old Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Tunis Community, Burleson County, Texas. James retired after 37 years with the U.S. Postal Service and Hiawatha after 30 years with the San Francisco Unified School District and again in 2010 from College Station ISD after 17 years of service. The Godines have two children, James IV and Jill; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.