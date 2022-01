Herb'63 and Pat Gersbach celebrated their 60th anniversary on January 28, 2022. They were married on January 28, 1962 between semesters of Herb's junior year enabling Pat to experience a year and a half of Aggieland. They returned to A&M seven years after graduation for Herb to go to graduate school and earn an MBA. Both ended up as long term employees at A&M enabling them to raise their two sons in Aggieland.