Denise Fries and Robert Jensen are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. They will celebrate on a family trip to Alaska. Robert and Denise are blessed with daughter Taylor Jensen Johnson and son-in-law Zach who promoted them to "Grandmommy" and "Doh". Four-year-old Kyle decided that Robert's name should be "Doh" and two-year-old Aubree thinks "Doh Doh Pops" is the best name. Whatever they call them they come running! Robert is a Milam County cattle rancher and Denise is a financial planner and has owned Fries Financial Services for 39 years. Taylor uses her finance degree from Baylor handling many facets of the business. Together with their friends and family we admire their service to the community, their dedication to their careers and their love of family.