 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ferro 65th Anniversary

  • 0
Ferro 65th Anniversary

Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kronka 40th Anniversary

Kronka 40th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Louis and Bernadette B. (Hubacek) Koronka are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married July 24, 1982 at St. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert