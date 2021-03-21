Davids 70th Anniversary

Mary Jane Shields and David Warren David, both from rural communities, met and introduced themselves to each other at a Nashville (IN) High School party in 1948. They became high school sweethearts, engaged, and married on March 17, 1951, in Spencer, Indiana. The marriage, based on love and commitment, gave them eventful and enriched lives. Higher education became a priority. They have four wonderful children, Debra L.Winikates (John) Columbus, IN., John D. David (Tracy) Houston, TX., David R. David (Virginia) Vancouver,. WA., and Nathan Shields David, Harden, TX;18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In route to their present designation the couple resided in several great cities including Bloomington, IN, Richmond, IN, Kirkwood, MO., and Bryan, TX. Of lessor residential stints were Valley Forge, PA., Tacoma, WA., and Provo, UT. Shared marital highlights bonding the couple together included family (including genealogy), friends, colleagues, being Hoosiers, AGGIES, and mostly as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A family gathering will take place this September to celebrate the occasion.