Beaver's 50 Anniversary

John and Terry Beaver met in California 53 years ago on their first day of College at the Registrar's Office. Little did they know that the spark they felt while standing in line for their classes would kindle a fire that has burned brightly for five decades, and is still going strong! Not being satisfied with just a job and making a living, they used their summers traveling across the U.S. in their '57 Chevrolet Belair, seeing all 48 contiguous states. They ventured also to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico, and over 80 foreign countries to taste the art, music and food of other cultures. John went on to attend three other universities completing his PhD at the University of California. He spent 27 years on the faculty becoming a Professor of English and Dean of Academic Affairs at Ambassador University. In 1997, he and Terry moved to Bryan to work at Blinn College where he served as Dean, and Terry worked in the Blinn Library. Even though C19 has put a temporary halt to their traveling, the Beavers will enjoy a celebratory 50th anniversary on July 26th with a "Taste of Italy" delivered from the Olive Garden, and an evening theater event provided by Turner Classic Movies.
Most Popular
-
1 reason the next COVID-19 stimulus bill could hurt Social Security
-
Drawing the full picture: Former A&M student wins Pulitzer Prize in History
-
Lake Somerville drowning victim identified as Bryan woman
-
After COVID-related delays, 2 new restaurants open in College Station
-
Bryan ISD planning to have students return with precautions next month
Latest Local Offers
Pasture Mowing/Shredding Pasture mowing. 15ft batwing mower $65.00 per hr with a 4hr minimum…
Tractor Cutting Loader 6' & 8' Shredders, Loader, Reliable, Retiree, Veteran. Call 979-224-5939
A + rated BBBVoted!Best Home Renovation Company Kitchens, Baths, Additions. Outsid improveme…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.