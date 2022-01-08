'An invisible addiction.' Amid pandemic, a rise in gambling addiction emerges

His twin addictions increased and eventually his wife left him, taking their son. The night before he sought help, Remillard said, he gambled for several hours and drank two liters of whiskey in a little over four hours. He hoped he would die.

"When I woke up, I was alive, I was here," he recalled. "I needed to change — needed to for myself, for my family."

He was $250,000 in debt, but with encouragement from friends he went to 12-step programs and started to rebuild his life. He tries to live by the teachings — among them, admitting he was at the time powerless over his gambling addiction. He's now sharing his story with other compulsive gamblers and offering help as he also continues to heal.

Though he and his wife, Jennifer, split up, they remain friends and they work together at the restaurant, Remillard said. Since the start of the pandemic, he has facilitated a daily Zoom meeting called "Breakfast Club" with people across the country. Some share their experiences and daily struggles; others listen quietly.