Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths, more Texans under 60 are dying

Delta brings age shift in deaths

Manzanilla, who finished nursing school just weeks before the pandemic began, said that after a year and a half on the front lines as an ICU nurse, she noticed several big differences between this summer’s delta surge and the previous surges in January and during the summer of 2020.

“This is the wave where they are a lot sicker,” she said. “This is the wave where we're seeing them come in and they're dying a lot faster. It's pretty sad. And they are younger. The ones that are dying are a lot younger than they were last summer.”

Statistics provided by the state back up her observations. Compared to earlier surges, a larger proportion of the deaths during the most recent surge are people younger than 60, according to state numbers.

The deadliest month of the pandemic so far was January — before vaccines were widely available — when 9,914 people died from COVID-19, according to state data. That month only 15% of the COVID-19 deaths were among Texans under age 60. Last month during the height of the delta surge, they accounted for 38% of deaths.