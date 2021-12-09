American cites Boeing delay in trimming international plans

Airline schedules have been upended by the pandemic, and that is particularly true of international flights because of changing rules around the world. The carriers, however, have been encouraged by the increase in traffic since the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19, and they were optimistic about next summer, believing that people who have been stuck at home are eager to travel again.

American hoped to operate 89% of its 2019 schedule in summer 2022 but is scaling that back to about 80%, said spokeswoman Andrea Koos.

According to the internal memo, American won’t fly to Edinburgh, Scotland; Shannon, Ireland; or Hong Kong next summer and won’t bring back some destinations it served in 2019, including Prague. It will also cut the number of flights it hoped to offer to destinations in Asia, including Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney and will delay starting new service including flights between Seattle and Bangalore, India.

American expects to resume a full schedule to Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America, London, Dublin and Madrid, according to the memo.