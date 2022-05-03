Always Be Prepared

Dear Annie: There’s a lot that you can do to alleviate anxiety during these stressful times, especially as we face the potential for an expanding war beyond Ukraine. There are new weapons in play: cyberattacks, economic sanctions and the expansion of warfare into space.

Using my experience as emergency services coordinator for the cities I’ve worked in, I’m alleviating my anxiety by going down my preparedness checklist.

Earthquakes, floods, fires, broken economies and other man-made disasters can hit at any time. Our power grids are vulnerable. There can be power outages and loss of communication capabilities. At minimum, people should be prepared to be on their own without any outside aid for at least 72 hours.

I’m making sure I have flashlights with batteries, some way to cook meals, my medicines, food and water, a battery-powered radio, a way to access funds, cash in small denominations and small items to barter with.

I don’t recommend buying expensive “disaster food,” which usually sits unused until it expires. Stock up on nonperishable food you would normally eat anyway, such as rice, noodles and canned goods. Eat them as you routinely would so that you are continuously cycling in fresh supplies.

It helps to have an evacuation plan. Have an alternative place to stay. Gas pumps don’t work in power outages. Keep your tank topped off. Keep your vehicle in good working order.

Have alternate routes planned out and paper maps because your smartphone may not be working. Don’t wait until the last minute to leave because you’ll be stuck in traffic, and some lanes may be closed for emergency vehicle use.

There’s a lot that neighborhoods and communities can do to prepare for any disaster. Check with your local community’s emergency services coordinator (usually at the fire department) to find out if they have any publications on preparedness. Enroll in CPR classes, consider volunteering and training for search and rescue, etc. — Alleviating Anxiety Through Action

Dear Alleviating Anxiety: Thank you for your helpful suggestions for being prepared for potential disasters. It is always great to hear from people who have worked in the profession they are talking about.

