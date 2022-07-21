Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as the Houston Astros completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees on Thursday with a 7-5 win in Game 2.

Chas McCormick added a two-run home run for the Astros, who won the season series 5-2 against the team with baseball’s best record.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 win in the opener of the day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 34th homer on a three-run shot off Brandon Bielak to the train tracks atop left field to cut Houston’s lead to 7-5 with one out in the ninth in Game 2. Rafael Montero, who pitched an inning in the first game, took over and was greeted with a single by Gleyber Torres. But Matt Carpenter grounded into a double play to end the game and give Montero his seventh save.

Alvarez, who returned from the injured list Thursday, smacked his 27th homer to the seats in left field with two outs in the first to give Houston an early lead. The Astros went back-to-back when Bregman connected off Domingo Germán (0-1) four pitches later for a 2-0 lead.

With runners on second and third and two outs in the second, Alvarez doubled off the wall in left-center to score two more, and Bregman singled to left field to send Alvarez home for a 5-0 lead.

Judge walked with one out in the third before the Yankees cut the lead to three on a home run by Torres.

The doubleheader coming out of the All-Star break was scheduled to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series on June 30.

Houston’s Game 2 starter Luis Garcia (8-5) yielded three hits and two runs in five innings for his fifth straight win after losing his previous four decisions.

In Game 1, Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). He advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz’s double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases.

King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out McCormick, but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

“The bullpen did a great job, and boy, that was an exciting win for us and the fans and for J.J.,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “I was happy for J.J.”

It was just the third doubleheader at Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

TRAINER’S ROOM

• Astros: OF Jose Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. ... Pressly was not with the team after going on the paternity list following the birth of a daughter Wednesday. LHP Parker Mushinski was reinstated from the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

• Astros: Houston’s Jose Urquidy (8-4, 4.09) opposes Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.50) on Friday night in Game 1 of a three-game series against the surging Mariners, winners of 14 straight.

Rangers 8, Marlins 0

MIAMI — Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit baseball, and Adolis García homered as the Texas Rangers beat the reeling Miami Marlins 8-0 on Thursday.

García drove in three runs, helping Texas stop a four-game slide in the opener of an 11-game trip. Marcus Semien had two hits and reached base four times.

“Our players were excited to get back off the break and ready to play ball,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We’re going to be challenged, obviously, on this road trip travelwise.”

The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15. Miami also tied a club record with its ninth consecutive game without a home run. Marlins teams in 1993 and 2019 had similar droughts.

Gray (7-4) struck out five and walked two. Matt Moore, Matt Bush and Dennis Santana each got three outs, finishing the Rangers’ seven-hitter.

“We had a great mix working. I don’t think we relied too much on one thing,” Gray said. “We’ve been on attack mode not walking as many people.”

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rejoined the team in Miami after appearing in the All-Star Game but got the day off.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rangers recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock and sold the contract of outfielder Zach Reks to the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. Reks was designated for assignment Saturday.

ANOTHER MIAMI VISIT

The clubs originally were scheduled to meet in a three-game series, but the schedules were altered after the lockout ended in March. The Rangers will make a separate trip to Miami for a day-night doubleheader Sept. 12.

TRAINER’S ROOM

• Rangers: INF-OF Brad Miller (neck strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... RHP Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement) will make a rehab start Thursday in Arizona.

UP NEXT

• Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Oakland.