This season has already been one to remember for the Allen Academy girls basketball team and it could get even better this week.

The Lady Rams are heading to the TAPPS state tournament this Wednesday in Waco with the hopes of bringing home the Class 2A state title. To even reach the title game though, the Allen Academy girls have to get through the No. 1 Sacred Heart Catholic Indianettes in the state semifinal.

It’s a challenge that the Lady Rams are more than ready for.

“Honestly I think since the beginning, I always thought we could make it [to state],” Allen Academy junior guard Tatiana Butenko said. “I think we can win the whole thing. I love this team and I see the potential that everyone has individually and all of us just coming together like the past few games, our chemistry has just grown so much.”

Both the Indianettes and No. 7 Allen Academy (22-3, 11-1) opened the playoffs with a bye. They both began the playoffs in the area round as the Lady Rams defeated Bracken Christian School 49-26 and followed that up with a 54-26 win over Covenant Christian to punch their ticket to Waco.

“Honestly this is probably one of my favorite seasons that I’ve played so far,” Butenko said. “We worked really hard and we made it this far and we’re not ready to quit yet.”

The last time Allen Academy won the state title in girls basketball was in 2016. That was the last season that the Lady Rams competed in the Texas Christian Athletic League before moving to TAPPS play.

It’s a fact that everyone on the team and head coach Sammi Chambers is aware of as the banners displaying all of the boys and girls state titles in every sport hang in the gym where the team practices and plays its home games.

Adding to the wall of banners has been a big motivator for Chambers and players alike.

“2016, that’s a long time ago,” Allen Academy senior guard Trinity Chapa said. “And I really want to leave a piece of us on the board, so that everyone can see what hard work can get you.”