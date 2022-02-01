All-out effort to keep Biden COVID-free; no 'normal' yet

In early January, as the nation’s capital led the country in per capita COVID-19 cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki highlighted the “very strict precautions” taken to keep Biden and Harris safe, including mandatory mask-wearing and daily testing for those coming in contact with them.

She also said the White House had taken to limiting gatherings “to under 30 people.” But there were nearly 40 participants named by the administration — as well as two dozen members of the press — at Biden’s Monday meeting with the governors.

Psaki said the administration takes extra precautions any time the president removes his mask to speak to a group. She noted that the nation continues to set records in reported cases and hospital admissions.

“The president’s view is that right now we still need to keep our heads down and stay at it to fight what is still surging in parts of the country," she said. "But we do have the tools to get to a point where it does not disrupt our daily lives.”